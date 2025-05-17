Brazilian artist Luiz de Souza brings 'Expression of Eternity' to Baku [PHOTOS]

17 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 16, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the opening of an exhibition by the renowned Brazilian painter and sculptor Luiz de Souza.

According to Azernews, the exhibition titled “Expression of Eternity” showcases the artist’s works in painting and sculpture. Some of Luiz de Souza’s works are being displayed for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov stated that Luiz de Souza’s artworks have been exhibited at numerous international exhibitions. In Baku, several new pieces created specifically for the Heydar Aliyev Center are being presented.

The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan, Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz, expressed gratitude for this initiative at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“When we examine Luiz de Souza’s artistic practice, we can see how professionally he combines tones, various figures, perspectives, and other elements,” he emphasized.

Luiz de Souza shared how he was deeply impressed by Azerbaijan’s rich history and the high value it places on art. Discussing his creative process.

“Time is the most influential element in my life. The artworks I’ve created over time have never come easily. Sometimes, I work very quickly; at other times, very slowly. There are also moments when I find myself struggling in an inner battle. The fact that the exhibition is opening today at the Heydar Aliyev Center on my birthday brings me immense joy,” he said.

The leitmotif of the exhibition stems from Luiz de Souza’s relationship with time. The artist believes that while painting, time flows differently—no longer measured mathematically but by a unique internal rhythm.

De Souza is convinced that today's rush to complete everything quickly does not align with the time required by traditional artistic techniques. He believes it is these time-consuming painting and sculpting methods that bring originality and value to artworks.

The theme of time is also central to a painting titled “Countdown,” exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. In the background, a man riding a moped appears to be moving counterclockwise, as though reversing time and retracing his path. The piece symbolizes a countdown, emphasizing humanity’s impact on the planet. Through this, the artist highlights that humanity's actions are accelerating the onset of a new mass extinction.

Among Luiz de Souza’s new works are paintings such as “Time Travelers,” which reflects the idea of returning to and re-experiencing the past, and “Submerged in Time,” symbolizing the immense scale of time compared to our society.

Luiz de Souza’s talent and passion for art emerged at the age of three when he began painting and sculpting.

In his works—exhibited worldwide and held in private collections—one can discern the subtle use of color and light akin to Johannes Vermeer, the surrealist influence of Salvador Dalí, and the dramatic contrast of light and shadow characteristic of Michelangelo Caravaggio.

The “Expression of Eternity” exhibition will remain open at the Heydar Aliyev Center until April 1, 2026.