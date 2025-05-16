Azerbaijan eyes hydrogen as key to future energy strategy

16 May 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

As countries around the world push for decarbonization, hydrogen is emerging as a critical player in the race to reduce carbon emissions. Azerbaijan, a long-standing oil and gas exporter, is positioning itself to take part in this new energy era - with a focus on both green and blue hydrogen technologies. With a strategic location along the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan could become a regional hydrogen hub, supplying Europe and neighboring markets with low-carbon energy, according to Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov.

