AAF brings together car enthusiasts this weekend

This weekend promises to be even more exciting with the "Evolution of Speed"event, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and supported by Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority, an exhibition of classic cars, sports cars, and supercars will be held.

On May 17, classic cars manufactured up to 1985 will be showcased in the area from Aziz Aliyev Street to the Double Gates. On May 18, various types of sports cars and supercars will be exhibited.

Entry to the exhibition is free of charge.

Each car is unique and considered an exhibition piece, and will be presented in a special zone created along the street. Only the owners of the exhibited cars will be allowed into this area.

A specially designated viewing area for spectators will be set up along the street. From this section, visitors will be able to view the cars on display.

Some spectators may have the opportunity to get a closer look at the cars. During the event, certain spectators may be invited by the car owners to sit inside and learn more about the vehicles, with the owners’ permission.

The exhibition will run for two days from 11:00 to 19:00. Visitors will have the chance to witness the evolution of speed — from classic cars to high-performance sports cars and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the event.