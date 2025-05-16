New cooperation deal signed at Agronomists Forum

16 May 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 1st Forum of Agronomists, held as part of the public-private partnership initiative during the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, has concluded, Azernews reports.

At the forum’s conclusion, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Scientific Research Institute of Fruit Growing and Tea Growing and the “CARCAS” Caspian Agricultural Research Center.

The agreement outlines collaboration on establishing educational and training centers in fruit growing, conducting scientific research, applying innovations, developing joint cultivation demonstration areas, and creating agro-innovation platforms.

The memorandum also includes plans to expand cooperation in training qualified agricultural personnel, creating joint educational modules and certificate programs, and enhancing the practical knowledge of young specialists.