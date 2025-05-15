Trial continues in Baku for Armenian suspects accused of war crimes against Azerbaijan

15 May 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

A high-profile court hearing has begun in Baku involving 15 individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The trial is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. The accused are facing a wide range of charges, including genocide, aggressive warfare, forced displacement, torture, and terrorism, allegedly committed during the years of occupation by Armenia and its affiliated armed groups, including the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic."

In the previous session, witnesses testified regarding the massacre of civilians in Bashlibel, a village in the Kalbajar region, where Azerbaijani civilians were reportedly targeted and exterminated by Armenian forces during the occupation.

The 15 defendants include high-ranking figures such as:

Arayik Harutyunyan, former "president" of the self-proclaimed regime,

Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Davit Babayan, among others.

They are being tried under dozens of articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

Article 100 – Waging an aggressive war

Article 103 – Genocide

Article 107 – Forced displacement

Article 113 – Torture

Article 214 – Terrorism

Article 228 – Illegal weapons trafficking

Article 278 – Forcible seizure of power

And several others related to war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

This case marks a significant legal development in Azerbaijan’s pursuit of accountability for atrocities committed during the decades-long conflict over Garabagh, particularly during the first Armenian occupation and the 44-day war in 2020.

The trial continues as the court hears more testimonies and examines the evidence regarding the atrocities committed against Azerbaijani civilians and prisoners.