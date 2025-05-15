Rauf Hajiyev remembered as composer for shaping Azerbaijani Musical Theater [PHOTOS]

15 May 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned Azerbaijani composer and People's Artist Rauf Hajiyev, born on May 15, 1922, in Baku, made monumental contributions to Azerbaijani and world music culture, Azernews reports.

On the 103rd anniversary of his birth, we remember him not only as a gifted composer but as a pioneer who opened new paths for musical art through innovation and dedication.

Early Life and Musical Talent

Hajiyev's early years were marked by hardship—he was blind until the age of three. Raised under the care of Garibsoltan khanum Malikova, the daughter of public figure Hasan bay Zardabi, his musical talent emerged early. Esteemed composer Uzeyir Hajibayli played a key role in shaping the young musician's future. After being impressed by Hajiyev's early piano pieces like Tarantella, Dagestan, and Lezginka, Hajibayli mentored him, recognizing his natural talent.

Rise to Fame Through Song

Rauf Hajiyev's early compositions, including Samur, Mingachevir, and Youth March gained wide recognition. The song genre soon became central to his work, with pieces such as My Beloved, My Azerbaijan, Spring is Coming, Song About Baku, and Jeyran becoming beloved by performers and audiences alike.

Contributions to Film and Operetta

Hajiyev composed music for over 15 films, including Where is Ahmed?, I Will Dance, Secret of a Fortress, and Black Stones. These works stood out for their melodic richness and emotional depth.

However, it was the operetta genre where Hajiyev's talent shone brightest. He composed seven operettas, five of which were staged at the prestigious Moscow State Operetta Theatre. His works, including Romeo is My Neighbor, My Love – Cuba, Fourth Vertebra, and At the Crossroads, merged symphonic, ballet, and pop elements. Themes often revolved around everyday life, presented with humor, warmth, and musical sophistication.

Romeo is My Neighbor earned third prize in a USSR-wide operetta competition and was staged in 23 theaters. My Love – Cuba, commissioned by the Moscow Operetta Theatre, showcased Hajiyev's ability to convey Cuban spirit through music, despite never visiting the country.

Expansion into Ballet and International Work

In the late 1960s, Hajiyev ventured into ballet, composing choreographic miniatures like Lezginka and Yalli, which celebrated national dance traditions. These works were performed in France, Luxembourg, and Monaco to much acclaim.

In 1971, he led a cultural mission to Algeria, where he contributed to the development of music education. There, he also studied Algerian folk music and composed ballets such as Three Revolutions, Flame, and Freedom, reflecting the Algerian people's struggle for independence.

Leadership and Legacy

Beyond composing, Hajiyev held significant leadership roles. He served as director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall and as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture. Under his leadership, institutions like the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, State Dance Ensemble, and Carpet Museum were founded.

Rauf Hajiyev passed away on September 19, 1995, yet his music continues to inspire generations. His legacy is not only in his melodies but in the cultural institutions and artistic movements he helped build.

As long as Azerbaijani culture thrives, the name and music of Rauf Hajiyev will endure timeless and unforgettable.