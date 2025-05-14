Azerbaijan’s internet speed hikes by 7 times in five years

14 May 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has witnessed a dramatic leap in internet performance over the past five years. While the country’s average internet speed stood at just 10 Mbps in 2020, it reached 73 Mbps by early 2025—an impressive 7.3-fold increase, Azernews reports.

In addition to faster speeds, nearly the entire country is now covered by fiber-optic internet. Back in 2020, fiber-optic networks covered only 9% of the country; by the end of 2024, coverage had risen to nearly 100%. This expansion has played a crucial role in narrowing the digital divide, particularly in rural areas.

Much of this progress stems from the "Online Azerbaijan" initiative, launched in 2021. Over a four-year span, the project successfully extended high-speed internet access to virtually all homes and businesses across the nation, significantly improving network performance.

The initiative was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport as part of the “Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies.” Its goal is to deliver average internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps to 95% of the population—including remote regions—while maintaining affordable pricing.

Beyond connectivity, the project is seen as a key driver for the country’s digital economy, aiming to attract foreign investment and promote technological innovation across all sectors.