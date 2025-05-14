Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 14 2025

Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in social insurance contributions amid formalization of labor market

14 May 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in social insurance contributions amid formalization of labor market
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the first four months of 2024, mandatory state social insurance payments in Azerbaijan exceeded 2.038 billion manats, reflecting the continued trend of labor market formalization, including the increase in officially registered employees and declared salaries.

