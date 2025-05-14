Tesla to resume Chinese parts shipments for Cybercab, Semi truck

14 May 2025 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla is set to resume shipping components from China to the United States by the end of May to support the production of its upcoming Cybercab and Semi truck models, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, Azernews reports.

This decision follows a recent U.S.-China agreement to roll back most tariffs and countermeasures, signaling a significant easing in trade tensions after high-level talks in Geneva.

The move is expected to have an immediate impact on manufacturing and supply chains for American companies that rely heavily on Chinese imports.

Tesla had previously halted its shipment plans after former President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, which threatened to disrupt production schedules for the Cybercab and Semi models.

The tariff truce, announced on Monday, paves the way for trial production of the Cybercab in Texas and the Semi in Nevada, both set to begin in October. Mass production is targeted for 2026.

The Cybercab is Tesla’s upcoming autonomous electric vehicle, designed without a steering wheel or pedals. It is intended to be part of a robotaxi service, with the car expected to be priced under $30,000. Tesla is currently seeking state-level approvals to deploy the service across the United States.

Meanwhile, the Semi, Tesla’s electric truck, is also scheduled to begin scaled production in 2026, with deliveries expected to start for high-profile clients like PepsiCo.

The source emphasized that the situation remains fluid due to the Trump administration’s unpredictable stance on trade. Tesla has declined to comment on the matter.

CEO Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of tariffs and has lobbied Trump to ease trade restrictions, citing delays in the import of critical equipment needed for U.S. factory expansion. Tesla's CFO Vaibhav Taneja also mentioned that tariffs had negatively affected the company's capital investment plans, hindering its ability to scale production efficiently.

Tesla’s decision to restart shipments from China highlights the complexities of global supply chains in the high-stakes world of electric vehicles (EVs). With increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, companies like Tesla must continuously adapt to evolving political landscapes. The Cybercab and Semi models represent a major leap forward for Tesla in terms of autonomous driving and electric commercial vehicles, two of the most exciting frontiers in transportation today.

Tesla's focus on affordable autonomous vehicles could not only revolutionize personal transportation but also reshape urban mobility, particularly with the planned robotaxi service. If successful, this project has the potential to drive down the cost of ride-hailing services and pave the way for broader adoption of self-driving technology. However, the unpredictable nature of international trade policies remains a major challenge for companies like Tesla, which are heavily reliant on global supply chains. The ability to navigate these risks could be as important as technological innovation in securing Tesla’s place in the future of transportation.