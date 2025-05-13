AZAL joins IATA’s CO2 Connect [PHOTOS]

13 May 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

During the Aviation Energy Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to join the CO2 Connect program.

The agreement was signed by Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer at AZAL, and Funda Calisir, IATA’s Area Manager for Türkiye, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan.

“By signing the CO2 Connect agreement with IATA, AZAL strengthens its commitment to transparent, data-driven climate action. This collaboration enables us to share accurate CO2 emissions data and support more informed, sustainable travel choices in line with our decarbonization goals,” said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer at AZAL.