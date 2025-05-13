US President Donald Trump arrives in Riyadh

13 May 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

It is customary in the Kingdom for the head of state to greet visiting foreign leaders at the aircraft steps.

He was personally received at the Riyadh airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!