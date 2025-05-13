Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 13 2025

EBRD maintains growth forecasts for Azerbaijan

13 May 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD maintains growth forecasts for Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has maintained its GDP growth forecasts for Azerbaijan as published in the February edition of its “Regional Economic Prospects” report. According to Azernews, based on the May edition, the EBRD forecasts that Azerbaijan’s GDP will grow by ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more