AZAL developing comprehensive ESG strategy

13 May 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is in the process of developing a large-scale Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Azernews reports that AZAL President Samir Rzayev announced this during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum held in Baku.

“AZAL is currently developing a comprehensive ESG strategy built on key pillars such as sustainable infrastructure, a ‘smart’ airport concept, renewable energy solutions, green financing, waste transparency, and a detailed action plan to achieve the ‘zero waste’ goal. Our approach is grounded in informed, systematic analysis derived from macro- and meso-level research,” he emphasized.

Rzayev also highlighted that AZAL has been publishing sustainability reports since 2021 as part of its long-term commitment to responsible growth.

“Building on this momentum, we are preparing our 2024 sustainability report, which will include extensive emissions assessments. This next step will further reinforce our commitment to responsible development, environmental stewardship, sustainable finance, energy transition, and ESG transparency,” he added.