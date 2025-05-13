'Made in Azerbaijan' Brand expands global reach through trade exhibitions

13 May 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

AZPROMO plans to ensure the participation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with a unified national stand at WorldFood Moscow 2025, Anuga in Cologne, and the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai next year.

Azernews reports these remarks were made by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro", held in Baku.

He noted that, with the support of the Agency, Azerbaijani companies regularly participate successfully in both global and local exhibitions. Local products are showcased at unified national stands under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, export contracts are signed, and new international markets are accessed.

"In 2024, with AZPROMO’s support, our exporters participated in a total of 10 international exhibitions, including the 47th International Baghdad Exhibition, Green Week and ProWein in Germany, Prodexpo and Russia Halal Expo 2024 in Russia, Gulfood in the UAE, FOODEX in Japan, Macfrut in Rimini, Italy, the Saudi Food Show 2024 in Riyadh, and the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai."

"We continue to support our exporters this year and remain actively involved in international exhibitions. Currently, with our support, Azerbaijani companies are taking part in the Saudi Food Expo 2025 in Riyadh with a unified country stand. Starting tomorrow, our exporters will participate in the Russia – Halal Expo 2025 in Kazan. Additionally, eight companies involved in the production of natural honey, fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, alcoholic beverages, wine, and dairy products are showcasing their goods today at the InterFood exhibition at AZPROMO’s 'Made in Azerbaijan' stand."

He added: “Looking ahead to 2025, we plan to ensure the participation of our entrepreneurs with a single national stand at WorldFood Moscow, Anuga in Cologne, and the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. As for local exhibitions, we are planning to take part in the 5th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition scheduled for October.”