Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan 2025 open at Baku Expo Centre

13 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 18th Caspian Agro – Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, the largest of its kind in the Caspian region – and the 30th Anniversary InterFood Azerbaijan – Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – opened at the Baku Expo Centre.

According to Azernews, the events are being held with the organisational support of the Ministry of Agriculture. The exhibitions are also actively supported by the Food Safety Agency (AQTA), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AQISA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA).

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition. Over the past three decades, the exhibition has hosted more than 3,000 companies and over 150,000 visitors from around 50 countries, earning a reputation as an effective business platform. The new technologies and innovative solutions presented at the exhibition provide valuable opportunities for the development of the food industry and the expansion of business relations. At the same time, InterFood Azerbaijan plays an essential role in addressing and strengthening key aspects of food safety.

Over 450 companies from more than 30 countries are participating in the InterFood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro exhibitions. The events occupy all pavilions and outdoor space of the Baku Expo Center.

Responding to the requests of participants and visitors, this year the exhibitions will be held over four days. In addition to Azerbaijan, participating countries include Germany, the USA, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Greece. National pavilions are represented by Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and – for the first time – Egypt. The exhibitions will also be visited by international delegations led by ministers from various foreign countries.

As the region's largest agricultural exhibition, Caspian Agro will cover areas including agricultural machinery, facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, agricultural innovation technologies, livestock and poultry, veterinary services, crop production, fruit and vegetable cultivation, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and e-agriculture. The event will bring together key players in the agriculture industry, local and international experts, importers, exporters, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and farmers, offering a unique platform for the exchange of experience, knowledge, and innovation.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature sections on “Smart Agro,” showcasing artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, drones, and green agro technologies.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition will present products and services across various sectors, including food industry, beverages, confectionery, dairy products, bakery and flour products, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, and halal food.

These exhibitions serve as a valuable platform for promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. As in previous years, participating companies will showcase their products under this brand, demonstrating the development and competitiveness of local production in the global agriculture and food industries.

As part of the exhibitions, the 2nd International Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held in the presentation zone, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture. The forum will feature discussions on topics such as the agro-park model in modern agriculture, application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, development prospects of agricultural insurance systems, sustainable food systems, knowledge exchange in agricultural and food sciences, innovative agriculture, the role of women in the agricultural sector, and more.

Another key international event in agriculture will be held during the exhibitions. The “Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum” of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development will take place at the Baku Expo Center on May 14–15, as part of the International Agrarian Innovation Forum. The forum, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Innovation Center, ASK, and the exhibition organizers, will bring together over 200 international and local participants, including officials and experts. Topics will include investment in sustainable agriculture, empowerment of SMEs in agriculture, agricultural trade, value chains, and food markets. The event will also feature bilateral business (B2B) meetings and various training sessions. This forum is of significant importance for strengthening Azerbaijan's international economic relations in the agricultural sector.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) is actively supporting the exhibitions, organizing a stand to facilitate the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This collaboration is highly productive, as participating companies become familiar with market innovations, establish connections with industry leaders, and grow their businesses. Starting this year, the exhibition organizers – Caspian Event Organisers and Iteca Caspian – will expand their cooperation with KOBIA to include participation of regional SMEs in international exhibitions held in Baku. With KOBIA’s support, tours will be organized for SMEs from different regions of the country to attend the exhibitions, fostering their development, integration into the broader business community, new partnerships, awareness of industry innovations, and adoption of new technologies.

As part of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition, an art display featuring pomegranate-themed paintings by children from the inclusive society “Ümid var” will be held. These artworks will decorate the exhibition's gala evening, during which a charity auction of the paintings will be organized.

In addition, traditional bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) will enable representatives of local and foreign companies to meet face-to-face and explore avenues for cooperation and future partnerships. Private sector representatives will also have the opportunity to meet with government officials, and participating companies will host seminars and presentations. For example, the German National Pavilion will showcase the products of German companies.

Starting in 2026, Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan will be held under a new brand – “AgriWeek.”

It should be noted that the exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organisers, along with its international partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events.