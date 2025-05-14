Turkish military delegation deepens ties with Azerbaijan armed forces

14 May 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A high-level delegation from Türkiye's National Defence University (NDU), led by Vice-Rector Professor Talat Canbolat, is continuing its official visit to Azerbaijan. The delegation includes senior officials and faculty members from the Turkish Air Force and Naval Institutes, as well as participants of the "Headquarters Management Course," Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Turkish delegation visited various units of the Azerbaijani Air and Naval Forces as part of the program.

During the meetings, detailed briefings were presented on the operational structure, strategic objectives, and activities of Azerbaijan's Air and Naval Forces. The Turkish side was given comprehensive insights into the capabilities and developments of Azerbaijan's military branches.

As per the planned itinerary, the delegation visited a designated unit of the Azerbaijani Air Force and toured the Naval Operations Center, including several warships operated by the Azerbaijani Navy.

All questions raised by the visiting delegation were thoroughly addressed during the trip, reflecting the strong and transparent military cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted defense ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and reaffirms the ongoing commitment to enhancing military collaboration and strategic alignment.