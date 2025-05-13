Countdown to Eurovision 2025: Ultimate song contest kicks off [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 May 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The moment Eurovision fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived.

May13 marks the grand kickoff of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, with the electrifying First Semi-Final lighting up the stage. The show will start at 23:00 Baku time, Azernews reports.

Seventeen countries are set to perform tonight, but only ten will advance to the highly anticipated Grand Final on May 17 where the victorious song of Eurovision 2025 will be crowned in front of a global audience.

Among tonight's spectacular line-up is Azerbaijan, represented by the dynamic Mamagama band.

Positioned as the 10th act in the second half of the semi-final, the band comprising Asaf Mishiyev, Hasan Heydar, and Arif Imanov will captivate viewers with their energetic performance of "Run with U".

The song will bring a new breath to the Eurovision stage thanks to modern sound technologies, powerful rhythms and impressive melody.

Although Azerbaijani national instruments have previously been featured on the Eurovision stage, this is the first time in the history of the competition that the sound of the saz will be heard throughout Europe. This instrument symbolizes the deep connection between music and the human soul, as well as its ability to bring even inanimate objects to life.

The excitement is palpable as Eurovision 2025 officially kicks off, who will rise to fame and take home the coveted trophy? Stay tuned!