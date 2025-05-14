Major overhaul underway on key road in Dashkasan district [VIDEO]

14 May 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with a decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, extensive repair and reconstruction work is being carried out on a critical section of the Çovdar–Çaykənd road to improve transportation infrastructure and ensure safer, more convenient travel for citizens, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the works cover a 9.7-kilometer stretch branching off from the 27th kilometer of the Ganja–Dashkasan highway, a road of national importance.

The comprehensive overhaul is currently focused on the first kilometer of the Çovdar–Çaykənd road and the segment spanning from kilometer 5 to kilometer 15. These sections, previously covered with worn and damaged asphalt, had posed significant difficulties for local residents. The current reconstruction adheres to fourth-class technical road standards, eliminating the long-standing issues.

As part of the project, extensive earthworks are being carried out, including construction of the roadbed and foundation. In designated areas, culverts of various diameters are being installed to ensure proper drainage and water flow beneath the roadway.

To widen the roadbed, rock-cutting operations using specialized machinery are being conducted along rocky terrains.

All work is being implemented in compliance with construction norms and regulations, and with adherence to technological sequencing. To ensure timely completion, the necessary workforce and machinery have been deployed to the site.

The final stage of construction will include the installation of traffic signs, informational boards, signal posts, and the application of horizontal road markings.

Once completed, the improved road will greatly enhance mobility for residents, simplify passenger and freight transportation, and contribute to regional development.