Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach 1.16 billion manats in 1st four months of this year

14 May 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Between January and April 2025, fuel sales to consumers in Azerbaijan totaled 1.156 billion manats, including both gasoline and diesel, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

