Mugham Center's opening marks fresh cultural chapter for Aghdam [INTERVIEW]

Laman Ismayilova

On May 10, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated the newly built Mugham Center in Aghdam, a city once reduced to ruins and now symbolically reborn through the power of music and heritage.

Laid in May 2023, the foundation stone of the center marked the beginning of a cultural renaissance in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

With a state-of-the-art concert hall, modern educational facilities, an open-air amphitheater, and spaces dedicated to cinema, dance, and literature, the Mugham Center is designed to nurture the talents of future generations, preserve centuries-old traditions, and inspire fresh creative expressions.

Among the distinguished guests at the opening ceremony was the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

In a heartfelt interview with Azernews, Ayyub Guliyev reflected not only on the cultural significance of the center but also on his personal ties to Aghdam, a city that holds deep emotional meaning for him and his family.

Q: In your opinion, how important is state support for culture and the arts?

A: The opening of the Mugham Center in Aghdam is a significant event for the entire country. It filled me with a deep sense of pride for our state and its rich cultural heritage. The city of Aghdam has always been renowned for its talented musicians and performers. I have a special connection to this place: my father was born and raised in Aghdam, and my grandparents lived there. I used to spend every summer with them in the city center-these are warm and cherished memories for me.

My paternal grandmother is buried in Aghdam. Unfortunately, after the tragic events of the 1990s, the cemetery was destroyed, and her grave was lost. That is why it is especially moving to witness the city rising from the ruins today.

A few years ago, I returned to Aghdam to take part in the presentation of a government-led restoration project. In recent years, tremendous work has been done. I particularly want to highlight that efforts have focused not only on rebuilding infrastructure, but also on cultural revival: new cultural institutions are being established, including the Mugham Center.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the country's leadership for its consistent support of cultural development.

The National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, paid great attention to all aspects of Azerbaijani culture, and today this policy is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

In Azerbaijan, composers, musicians, and performers have always been highly valued. It is inspiring to see how the state's cultural policy strengthens and advances our national culture. This plays a vital role in fostering patriotism and nurturing a love for the Motherland.

Q: How will the opening of the center contribute to the cultural revival of Garabagh? Would you say that this event is not only cultural, but also historical?

A: Our national culture, including mugham, oral traditions, literature, painting, and poetry, shapes our cultural heritage and national identity. Through culture, people discover the depth and richness of the Azerbaijani soul.

That is why the opening of the Mugham Center is not only a cultural event but also a historic milestone. It demonstrates that our country has the will, the resources, and the dedicated professionals needed to revive Aghdam, this vital corner of Azerbaijan.

After the tragedy, when Armenians nearly razed the city to the ground, nothing remained in Aghdam for a long time. It was a great loss for Karabakh and for the entire nation. But today, the country's leadership is doing everything possible to restore the city in the shortest time while giving due importance to its cultural significance.

Aghdam has given Azerbaijan many prominent figures in music, culture, and other fields. I am confident that the opening of the Mugham Center is only the beginning. We can expect many more presentations, large-scale cultural initiatives, and events not only in Aghdam but across the country.

Q: How important is it for artists to perform in venues like the Mugham Center?

A: It is extremely important to create opportunities for young artists to grow. For their development and stage practice, having a regular performance venue is crucial. This is a key factor in helping artists refine their craft, perform in front of an audience, and gain valuable experience. A young musician needs to build a diverse repertoire in order to proudly represent Azerbaijan on international stages in the future.

But this journey must begin at home. Fortunately, we have the wonderful International Mugham Center in Baku, a beloved venue not only for folk performers but also for classical musicians, conductors, and chamber orchestras. We often give concerts there, and thanks to its excellent acoustics, performing there is a true pleasure.

I am very pleased to see new venues emerging, where artists can express themselves. We have many laureates of national and international competitions, and it is vitally important for them to have opportunities to perform.

The presence of renowned and honored artists on these stages also enriches the cultural environment. I am confident that Aghdam will take its rightful place among Azerbaijan’s key concert venues, where the voices of our world-famous mugham performers will be heard.

Q: How do you assess the center's potential as an educational platform?

A: The opening of such a center will serve as a powerful impetus for the revival of national culture and the development of vocal art. The building includes dedicated halls that will make it possible to host not only musical performances but also educational and outreach events.

The center provides opportunities for organizing large-scale festivals, concerts, as well as academic and educational activities such as conferences, symposiums, and creative meetings.

As a conductor, I must highlight that the center's stage is also well-suited for chamber mugham performances. I am confident that the team of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will gladly present exciting ideas and collaborative projects with the Mugham Center in Aghdam.