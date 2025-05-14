AZAL takes strategic steps toward sustainable aviation with SAF initiative

14 May 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan has made sustainability and the transition to a green economy central to its long-term national development strategy. From hosting global climate forums to investing in renewable energy and decarbonization technologies, the country is actively working to align its economic growth with environmental responsibility. In this context, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced a major initiative to explore the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!