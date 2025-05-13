Baku to host Turkic World Literature and Book Festival
On May 24-31, Baku will held the fourth Turkic World Literature and Book Festival organized by the International Union of Turkic Authors, Azernews reports.
Each day of the festival will take place in the park of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
Each day of the festival will be dedicated to one of the countries, including Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Recall that the third Turkic World Literature and Book Festival started with a series of events dedicated to Kyrgystan.
Last year, the festival program included book presentations, meetings with writers song and folklore concerts, as well as film screenings.
A number of scientists, poets, writers, intellectuals and book lovers participated in the event.
