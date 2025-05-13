Azercell to be featured in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

13 May 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been selected for inclusion in the Azerbaijani edition of Philip Kotler’s internationally acclaimed publication Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM).

Highlighting Azercell’s end-to-end digital transformation journey, the publication will explore the company’s strategic approach to digitalization, including the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the streamlining of internal operations, and the introduction of market-first products that reflect the company’s commitment to innovation and have redefined the digital experience for millions of users in Azerbaijan.

Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell, commented on the achievement: “This global platform provides a unique opportunity to showcase the rapid evolution of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem to a global audience. As a key player in the country’s digital ecosystem, Azercell brings invaluable insights into both the opportunities and challenges within a fast-changing technology landscape. Our transformation journey began with the full digitalization of internal processes and evolved into the creation of innovative services for our customers. Notably, Azercell became the first telecom operator in Azerbaijan to introduce a fintech vertical, with our startup evolving into a fully operational and independent subsidiary.”

Azerbaijan is undergoing a dynamic phase of socio-economic transformation. Guided by Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, the country is focused on fostering innovation, cultivating competitive human capital, and building an inclusive society reinforced by modern technologies. Azercell aligns its strategy with these national goals, contributing to the growth of the digital economy and reinforcing the country’s vision for development.

Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM) is a global initiative led by Kotler Impact, encompassing over 100 countries and featuring case studies from prominent international companies such as Meta, Danone, Google, Amazon, Lamborghini, Knauf, P&G, Wendy’s, and Dunkin’. The Azerbaijani edition marks a significant milestone in bringing local success stories to the forefront of global business and academic discourse. AWE Consulting, the official representative of Kotler Impact in the CIS region and Azerbaijan has played a pivotal role in facilitating this initiative locally. The book will be distributed internationally through electronic libraries and academic platforms.