Samsung unveils slimmest AI phone in bid to outclass Apple

13 May 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics has officially launched its slimmest flagship smartphone to date — the Galaxy S25 Edge — in a bold move to outpace Apple in the competitive high-end smartphone market, Azernews reports.

Designed with younger, style-conscious users in mind, the new device combines cutting-edge AI features with an ultra-thin, elegant form factor. Measuring just 5.8mm thick, the S25 Edge boasts a vivid 6.7-inch AMOLED display, making it both compact and immersive.

The smartphone will debut in South Korea on May 23, followed by a U.S. release on May 30. Global availability will expand to over 30 countries, including China and key European markets. Prices will start at $1,099.

"The message from users was clear — they wanted a slimmer device that’s still powerful and practical," said a Samsung spokesperson. "We listened and delivered."

To achieve the razor-thin profile, Samsung redesigned several core components, including a miniaturized printed circuit board and a next-gen thermal system. According to Samsung Executive Vice President Moon Sung-hoon, a newly engineered ultra-thin vapor chamber ensures efficient heat dissipation, addressing concerns over performance throttling or overheating.

But it’s not just about looks — the S25 Edge also features Samsung’s most advanced AI system to date. Highlights include:

Multimodal AI interaction – allowing users to engage with the device using a combination of voice, text, and visual input in real time

On-device AI processing, enhancing privacy and reducing latency

Live translation, AI-enhanced photography, and adaptive UI features

Industry analysts believe the timing is no accident. With Apple expected to release a significantly slimmer iPhone later this year, Samsung may have stolen the spotlight.

"By launching early, Samsung positions itself as a trendsetter in the ultra-thin category," said Ryu Young-ho, senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "This could attract users who prioritize design without compromising on functionality."

In Q1 2025, Samsung led the global smartphone market with a 20% share, narrowly edging out Apple’s 19%, according to Counterpoint Research. However, the company noted potential challenges ahead due to global tariff uncertainties, which could affect shipments in the second quarter.