Azerbaijan emerges as key transport link between East and West

Azerbaijan is emerging as a key transport hub in Eurasia.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum held in Baku.

“Azerbaijan is becoming a major transport and tourism hub in Eurasia, and AZAL is proud to contribute to this transformation, strengthen regional integration, and increase international mobility,” he said.

Rzayev highlighted that Baku's hosting of COP29 last year marked a historic milestone for both the country and the wider region.

“As the host country, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to global climate action. It was a great honour for AZAL to play a leading role in promoting the sustainable development agenda in aviation. As part of COP29, AZAL and IATA jointly organised a high-level session titled ‘International Aviation and Climate Change’, offering a special platform for dialogue on the decarbonization of air transport,” he added.

Rzayev also emphasised that Baku, where East and West converge, is more than just a geographic crossroads—it is also a centre of dialogue, innovation, and development.