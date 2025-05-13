Master of historical and compositional portraiture opens up about his artistic journey [INTERVIEW]

13 May 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nihad Aliyev's art breathes life into history, capturing the soul of legendary figures through masterfully composed portraits.

Whether depicting a quiet, thoughtful gaze or capturing the grandeur of a nation's heritage, he paints with intention and heart,his art speaking beyond words to evoke emotion and meaning.

Nihad Amirali Aliyev, born on August 25, 1986, in Goychay, Azerbaijan, is a portrait artist whose life is inseparably tied to the world of painting.

Though he holds a higher education degree in economics and possesses academic knowledge in both economics and computer sciences, it is in the realm of art—particularly in compositional portraits and historical themes, that he has found his true calling.

For Nihad, painting is not just a passion, it is as vital to him as life itself. His dedication has earned him wide acclaim both at home and abroad. In 2017, he was honoured with the prestigious title of Intellectual of the Century-Artist of the Year by the Public Charitable Union Intellectuals of the 21st Century.

Nihad Aliyev has participated in numerous national and international exhibitions and competitions across 39 countries, including Turkiye, Italy, France, the USA, India, Brazil, and many more.

His outstanding contributions have earned him a collection of diplomas, honorary certificates, medals, and awards. Notably, he has served as a jury member 15 times in international competitions held in India, and has played an active role in organising exhibitions and contests for schoolchildren.

Among his many honours are the "Azerbaijani Inspirer" badge, the Khari Bulbul medal from the Caucasus Union of Public Media, and the title "Professional Artist of the Year" in the Caspian Awards 2020.

In 2021, he received the Diamonds of Turkiye-Bright Face of Turkiye Award and was named Person of the Year by the Azerbaijan Media Union for his achievements in art.

A member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the North American Writers Guild, Nihad has also been recognised globally for his cultural contributions.

In 2021, he received the title of Peace Ambassador from the World Literary Forum for Peace and Human Rights and was awarded an international honorary doctorate by the World Organization of Art. In August 2022, he was elected as a full member of the German International Academy of Literature, Arts, and Communication, earning the title of Academician.

In his interview with Azernews, Nihad Aliyev opens up about his artistic journey and unwavering commitment to preserving cultural and historical memory through art.

Q: How did your journey in art begin? What was the starting point?

A: When I was four years old, I began drawing animals. Five years later, at the age of nine, I started drawing portraits from life and photographs. My dream was to become a great, world-renowned artist. I especially loved drawing portraits. I decided to dedicate my life to portraiture and continuously work on improving myself to become a true master of the craft.

Q: What does a compositional portrait mean to you, and how do you approach creating one?

A: I am a portrait artist. I mainly create portraits, compositional portraits, and paintings on historical themes. My goal in creating compositional portraits of famous people and historical paintings is to help today's youth learn about these notable individuals and significant historical events.

Q: Why are you drawn to historical themes in painting? Do you have a favourite era or event?

A: As I mentioned, creating paintings on historical themes is essential for informing youth about important historical events. I find it fascinating to create artworks on any historical topic.

Q: Which of your paintings is the most personally meaningful to you, and why?

A: All of my paintings are deeply important to me. I have worked hard to create each one in pursuit of artistic achievement. My works have played a significant role in my career growth. Thanks to my art, I have achieved great creative success.

Q: Which participation in international exhibitions was the most memorable for you?

A: As a portrait artist, I have achieved significant success in Azerbaijan and in 39 countries around the world.

I have been a successful participant in many major art exhibitions and a winner of various competitions. Every exhibition and competition I have taken part in remains a memorable milestone and a great achievement in my life.

Q: What artistic projects are you working on right now?

A: I am currently working on new paintings. I continue creating compositional portraits and artworks on historical themes. I strive to achieve new heights and further success in my artistic career.