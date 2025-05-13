Azerbaijani food exports highlighted at major industry event

13 May 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January–March 2025, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs exported fruits and vegetables worth $153.3 million, Azernews reports, citing Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, as he said the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition “Caspian Agro” and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition “InterFood Azerbaijan.”

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!