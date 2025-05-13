Oil output slightly down at major Azerbaijani field

13 May 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

In January–April of the current year, 5.3 million tons of oil were produced from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry. This figure is 200,000 tons or 3.6% less compared to the first quarter of last year. During the same period last year...

