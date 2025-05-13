President Ilham Aliyev visits “InterFood Azerbaijan” and “Caspian Agro” exhibitions

13 May 2025 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

On May 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the 30th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition – “InterFood Azerbaijan” and the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition – “Caspian Agro” at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!