Azerbaijani team claims 17 medals at int'l gymnastics tournament [PHOTOS]

13 May 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes have claimed a total of 17 medals at an international trampoline and tumbling tournament held in Krakow, Poland, Azernews reports.

Farhad Mustafayev, Samira Huseynova, and Shafiga Humbatova won gold in trampoline events, Ammar Bakhshaliyev secured both a gold and a bronze medal, while Muhammad Hasanli took silver.

Nikita Koleshnikov earned silver and bronze, Farhad Valiyev won silver and bronze, and Aylin Aghazada and Ayan Shabanova each took bronze.

In tumbling, Sanan Rzazada and Tofig Aliyev won gold, while Aleksey Karatashov and Mehdi Aliyev earned silver, and Adil Hajizada took bronze medal.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.