Non-oil sector continues growth amid industry-wide challenges
In January–April of this year, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs operating in this sector in Azerbaijan produced industrial goods worth 21 billion manats, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. According to the information, production in the oil and gas sector decreased by 3.4%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 5.3%. Of the total industrial output...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!