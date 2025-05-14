Citizens can now drive to eight more liberated districts

14 May 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the “Great Return” program, the Azerbaijani government is expanding the scope of civilian travel to the country’s liberated territories, facilitating broader access for citizens to historically significant regions, Azernews reports.

According to a joint statement from the State Tourism Agency and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, starting May 20, 2025, Azerbaijani citizens will be allowed to travel by private passenger vehicles to additional destinations—including Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara—with a permit issued through the “Yolumuz Qarabağa” (Our Way to Garabagh) online portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az).

Previously, the portal only issued permits for trips to Shusha, Lachin, and the settlement of Sugovushan.

Permits issued via the platform are valid for two days. Each permit allows travel for up to nine individuals, including one driver, in a category B vehicle—a private car registered in the name of an Azerbaijani citizen.

Drivers must familiarize themselves with travel guidelines and mine safety protocols outlined on the “Yolumuz Qarabağa” portal and ensure all passengers are informed. Travelers are strictly required to remain on the designated routes after entering the demined areas and passing the necessary security checks. Extra caution is urged at intersections and throughout the route.

In addition, citizens can use the portal to access information about hotels and accommodation facilities operating in the newly accessible regions.

This initiative represents a major step toward revitalizing formerly occupied territories and reconnecting citizens with their ancestral lands, while ensuring safety and order through structured digital oversight.