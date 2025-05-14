Azernews.Az

Wage growth outpaces inflation as Azerbaijan's workforce nears 1.8 million

14 May 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of April 1 of this year, the number of hired employees in Azerbaijan’s economy totaled 1.775 million people. Of these, 880.1 thousand were employed in the state sector and 894.8 thousand in the non-state sector, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

