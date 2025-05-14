Mugham Competition announced as part of 7th World of Mugham Int'l Festival

14 May 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A mugham performers competition has been announced as part of the 7th World of Mugham International Festival held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry on June 18-20, Azernews reports.

The competition will be held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The mugham contest, dedicated to traditional music performance, is open to vocal and instrumental performers under the age of 35 (born on June 18, 1990 or later).

There is no age limit for accompanists (provided there are no more than 5 people).The competition consists of two stages. The first stage includes a 15-minute program, and the second stage includes a 25-minute program.

Participants must convey the richness and characteristics of the musical tradition they represent to foreign listeners in an attractive way. For this purpose, the use of additional means (lecture, commentator, audiovisual media, stage set) is allowed.

Registration for the competition is carried out only online, through the website. The application must include a registration form, a digital photo (minimum 300 dpi), passport data, a creative summary and a video recording of no more than 10 minutes.

The deadline for registration is June 1. The results of the preliminary selection will be announced on June 4.

For more information, you can visit the link.