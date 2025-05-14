China successfully launch Shiyan-19 satellite to test communication technologies
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has successfully launched the Shiyan-19 communications satellite into orbit, marking another step in the country’s ongoing efforts to advance its space technology. The mission is aimed at testing and verifying next-generation communication systems, Azernews reports.
The launch took place at 02:09 Beijing time (22:09 Monday Baku time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province. It was conducted using a Long March 3C (Changzheng-3C or CZ-3C) launch vehicle. This marks the 575th launch of a Long March series rocket, underscoring China's growing presence in orbital operations.
The CZ-3C is a three-stage rocket with a 4.2-meter diameter payload fairing and a total length of 55.6 meters. It is capable of delivering up to 3.9 tons of payload to sun-synchronous orbit and up to 8 tons to low Earth orbit. The Shiyan-19 mission is the 167th for CZ-3 series rockets and the 8th launch of this model in 2025.
China is rapidly advancing its national space program with a strong focus on meteorological, telecommunications, and navigation satellites. It is also investing in lunar exploration, asteroid missions, and a future Mars sample return. The Chinese space station, Tiangong, remains operational and is designed as a hub for international cooperation. In 2024, China completed a record-breaking 68 space launches, further solidifying its role as a global space power.
The name "Shiyan" translates to “experiment,” and the Shiyan satellite series is often used for classified or experimental technology demonstrations. While official details about Shiyan-19’s specific capabilities remain limited, experts believe it may be testing advanced frequency bands, high-speed data transmission, or technologies relevant to China's upcoming 6G communications infrastructure.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!