First season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Azerbaijan to take place in Baku

14 May 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

From May 15 to 17, 2025, Baku will host the very first season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Azerbaijan, an official international event held with the support of its strategic partner, Mercedes-Benz. The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association and Led.az Events.

MBFW Azerbaijan is set to become a vibrant platform for showcasing both local and international design talent. The program will feature stunning runway shows by designers from Italy, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Belarus, and Israel, offering them an opportunity to present their creative visions to both media and fashion-forward audiences.

Participants will incorporate cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual, and augmented reality into their presentations. These innovations will allow for the debut of unique collections that introduce previously unexplored concepts to global fashion, delivering an immersive experience and pushing the boundaries of the traditional fashion industry.

A key highlight of the program is the Azerbaijan Fashion&Art exhibition, offering a deeper look into the country’s fashion scene. The showcase will feature prominent local brands such as Muse Me, The Tothu, Parcha Studio, Gaga Factory, Dova 24, Sultan Couture, Natavan Aliyeva, Sameera, and Kaftan, along with the striking "Silver Lining" art installation by renowned artist Elnara Nasirli. This exhibition will serve as a vivid reflection of Azerbaijan’s creative culture, blending heritage with modernity.

The event will also include a presentation by the jewelry house Panghia, and an exclusive fashion show by Adidas for Mercedes-Benz, further emphasizing the global relevance and modern direction of the week.

Season partners include leading companies and organizations such as the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK), MyBrands, MAC, L'Oréal Professionnel, KSpace, Braun, Absheron Hotel Group, Turizm.az, S Design, Museum Furniture & Accessories, Johnnie Walker, A11 Logistics, Big Model Agency, Notes Gastronomy & Bar, Shur, Dadim, Yacht Club Residence, and more.

MBFW Azerbaijan offers a unique opportunity for designers, brands, and artists to make their mark on the international stage, uniting fashion, art, and innovation in a bold and inspiring celebration.

Official media partners of the first season include: Elle Uzbekistan, Tatler Kazakhstan, Baku Magazine, Caspian Magazine, &Beyond Magazine, Nargis Magazine, The Diary, Media.az, Oxu.az, Photostock, 1News, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az, 25Trend, Fiftysix Magazine, and Brands Fashion Business.