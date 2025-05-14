Ojag Sport hockey team secures bronze at Galaxy Cup

14 May 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Galaxy Cup international hockey tournament has been held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bringing together young teams from various countries to showcase their skills and compete for top honours, Azernews reports.

For the Ojag Sport Club, this event marked a significant milestone as it was their debut appearance at the Galaxy Cup.

The team, which consisted of talented young players born between 2013 and 2015, travelled to Dubai with great enthusiasm and determination, eager to demonstrate their abilities on an international stage.

These young athletes represented Azerbaijani hockey with pride and showcased impressive teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Out of six participating teams from different countries, the Azerbaijani side managed to perform exceptionally well, ultimately securing third place and earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

In addition to their team achievement, individual recognition was also awarded during the tournament.

Notably, goalkeeper Ilkin Gambarov was named the Best Player of the team, a testament to his outstanding performance, leadership, and crucial saves that contributed significantly to their success. His recognition brought additional pride to the team and underscored the talent emerging from Azerbaijani youth hockey programs.

Ojag Sport Club's debut at the Galaxy Cup was a memorable and successful experience, setting a strong foundation for future competitions and inspiring continued growth and development in the sport of hockey among young Azerbaijani athletes.