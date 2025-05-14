Azerbaijan, Moldova seek to broaden economic ties

14 May 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Moldova are exploring new opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors including investment, trade, and energy, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official account on the social media platform "X."

The discussions took place during a meeting with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization, Doina Nistor, on the sidelines of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Annual Meeting.

“In our meeting with Ms. Doina Nistor, we reviewed the prospects for expanding cooperation with Moldova in areas such as investment, trade, energy, and other key sectors,” Minister Jabbarov noted.

The talks underscored the mutual interest in strengthening economic ties between the two countries and capitalizing on shared regional development goals.