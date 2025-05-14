Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis holds discussions on rise of Global South [PHOTOS]

14 May 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Committee on Foreign Interparliamentary Relations of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis held an expanded meeting Wednesday titled “Rise of the Global South and the West: Role of Azerbaijan, new opportunities for cooperation and development.”

The agenda of the meeting includes ratification of laws on the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the mechanism of continuous monitoring within the framework of the universal inspection program in the field of aviation security”, and the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine.”