Azerishig launches 5.6M manats substation project in Khankendi to support green energy goals

14 May 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A new substation will be constructed in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC).

It will replace the existing “Khankendi City” substation. Additionally, a 35 kv two-circuit cable line (Substation No. 2) will be installed.

“Azerishig” OJSC has already begun the necessary work. The estimated cost of the project is 5.6 million manats.

It should be noted that initially, power was supplied to Khankendi and the surrounding areas from the “Shusha” substation. However, during the period of separatist control, the 110 kv lines and the existing “Khankendi” substation had severely deteriorated. As a result, frequent breakdowns and prolonged outages were common even at that time.

To address this issue, starting in the spring of last year, “Azerenergy” began constructing the 110 kv two-circuit “Khankendi-1” and “Khankendi-2” high-voltage transmission lines from the city of Shusha to Khankendi, through extremely challenging mountainous and forested terrain.