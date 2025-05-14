Mugham Television Competition kicks off with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation [VIDEO]

14 May 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 9th Mugham Television Competition has kicked off with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Teenagers and young people aged 8 to 30 are participating in the competition organized by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Television.

The Mugham Television Competition has been held with the support of the Foundation since 2005. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the competition.

Mugham competitions, held at the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, have made a significant contribution to revealing the creative potential of young performers, keeping folk music alive and passing it on to new generations, and promoting Azerbaijani mugham art internationally.

This year, two age groups are competing in the competition: teenagers aged 8-16 and young people aged 16-30. 30 performers selected on the basis of auditions held in Baku and the regions for about three months, are participating in the competition.

The final concert of the competition and the awarding of the winners will take place in August.