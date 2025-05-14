Armenian forces open fire on Azerbaijani positions near Goris and Chambarak

14 May 2025 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

On May 13, between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened intermittent fire with small arms on Azerbaijani military positions from their posts in the Goris and Chambarak districts, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that that Azerbaijani units took appropriate retaliatory measures in response to the gunfire in those directions.

The Ministry emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces remain in control of the situation along the border and are prepared to respond to any provocations.