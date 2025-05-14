Google introduce new features for Android OS

14 May 2025 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google's Android operating system is set to receive one of the biggest updates in recent years. This update, which introduces a design called Material 3 Expressive, will make phones and watches running Google's OS "smoother, more personal, and easier to look at", Azernews reports.

For Android 16 devices, Material 3 Expressive brings new animations for actions such as dismissing notifications and adjusting the volume control, along with updated color themes and typography that users can personalize to their liking.

The update also includes enhanced functionality, such as improved quick settings and a new Live Updates feature that makes it easier for users to track progress notifications in their favorite apps.

For smartwatches running Wear OS 6, Material 3 Expressive introduces animations optimized for round displays, a dynamic color theme that applies to the watch face and the entire system, and buttons that stretch to wrap around the circular display. Along with the new design, Wear OS 6 will also boost battery life by 10%.

The Gemini AI, an artificial intelligence-based assistant, will be integrated into all devices within the Android ecosystem. In Android Auto, the AI will enable full voice control of the operating system, while in Wear OS, it will allow users to perform internet searches using voice commands.

The Material 3 Expressive update is a significant step toward creating a more unified and aesthetically pleasing user experience across all Android devices. Google's focus on personalization, intuitive animations, and AI integration shows their commitment to enhancing both the functionality and ease of use of the Android ecosystem. Moreover, the improved battery life and seamless integration of Gemini AI reflect the growing trend of incorporating advanced AI and machine learning technologies into everyday devices, making them smarter and more efficient. This update marks a shift toward making devices not just tools, but personalized, intelligent assistants that seamlessly fit into the user’s lifestyle.