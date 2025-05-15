Türkiye emerges as global mediator under Erdoğan’s assertive diplomacy

15 May 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a crucial meeting ahead of the Russia–Ukraine peace summit being held in Istanbul. He met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Presidential Complex. The discussions covered Turkiye–NATO relations, developments in the Russia–Ukraine war, and broader regional and global issues.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that Türkiye places great importance on NATO, noting that it will soon reassume command of the NATO Kosovo Force as a testament to its commitment. He emphasized that Türkiye expects greater cooperation from its allies in the fight against terrorism and vowed that the country will continue doing its part to keep NATO strong.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s intensified efforts to bring a lasting and just peace to the Russia–Ukraine war. Erdoğan stated that he had spoken with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and emphasized Türkiye’s strong support for a comprehensive ceasefire. He added that NATO should not be involved in the conflict and urged all sides not to miss the opportunity for peace.

Following the meeting, Secretary General Rutte said, “Türkiye is a solid and capable ally. We also discussed Ukraine with President Erdoğan, where a real opportunity for peace has arisen.”

Erdoğan also held a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed. Once again, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine and urged that the current window of opportunity must not be missed.

Turkiye's role as global mediator

President Erdoğan, known for an active foreign policy based on the principle of "win-win," has played a key role in resolving several international crises. Under his leadership, Türkiye has emerged as a center for peace diplomacy.

Since assuming power in 2002 and later the presidency in 2014, Erdoğan has pursued the policy of "zero problems with neighbors," expanding his diplomatic reach from the Russia–Ukraine conflict to tensions in Africa and the Middle East.

Key diplomatic efforts

Syria: Erdoğan made one of his most significant efforts to resolve the civil war in Syria. From the beginning, Türkiye opposed the Assad regime and supported the Syrian people. Military and logistical aid to opposition forces played a critical role, while diplomatic engagement through the Astana Process—alongside Russia and Iran—enhanced Türkiye’s regional influence. Türkiye also shouldered a massive humanitarian burden by hosting nearly 4 million Syrian refugees.

Somalia and Ethiopia: Türkiye successfully mediated the long-running Somaliland crisis between Somalia and Ethiopia. Erdoğan hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in peace talks. Türkiye has also initiated trust-building efforts between Sudan and South Sudan through joint economic projects and served as a mediator between the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Iran's Nuclear Program: Türkiye has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution and supported ongoing negotiations.

Sudan–UAE Dispute: On December 13, 2024, Erdoğan offered to mediate tensions between Sudan and the UAE in a call with Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdul Fattah al-Burhan. He emphasized Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Russia-Ukraine war: Turkiye's balancing act

Türkiye has maintained a position of neutrality since the onset of the Russia–Ukraine war. A potential food crisis in Africa was averted through the Black Sea Grain Corridor, initiated under Türkiye’s leadership. Peace talks between the warring parties previously took place in Istanbul, although they collapsed due to Western interference.

Now, with renewed interest from Russia, President Putin has asked Erdoğan to help resume negotiations in Istanbul. Following their phone conversation, Erdoğan welcomed Putin's willingness to restart the talks and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to host a new round of negotiations. The peace summit will take place in Istanbul on Thursday.

Libya and the South Caucasus

Erdoğan also prioritized stabilizing Libya. In 2019, Türkiye backed the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and signed a security and military cooperation agreement. Turkish military assistance helped repel General Haftar’s forces and changed the course of the conflict.

Another milestone under Erdoğan’s leadership was the Garabagh Victory. In 2020, Armenia's decades-long occupation of Garabagh ended following the joint military effort by Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The effective use of Turkish UAVs played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's success, further enhancing Türkiye’s influence in the Caucasus and altering the regional geopolitical balance.

Türkiye has become increasingly central to European security, especially as confidence in the U.S. declines. Erdoğan recently declared, “To put it bluntly, European security without Türkiye is unthinkable.”

Türkiye continues to promote stability in the Balkans through the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, launched in 2010. The most recent meeting was held on April 12, 2025, at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum. As a member of the Steering Committee of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Peace Implementation Council, Türkiye remains committed to regional peace and cooperation.

Türkiye also promotes trilateral cooperation in South Asia, working with Afghanistan and Pakistan to support negotiated settlements and regional security.

PKK Disarmament: A Regional Turning Point

At a recent press briefing, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott welcomed the PKK terrorist organization’s decision to dissolve and disarm, calling it “a victory for civilization” and expressing hope for increased regional stability. He did not, however, comment on the U.S. role in this outcome.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the development as “historic” during a meeting with Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in Baku. Aliyev credited Erdoğan’s leadership, the strength of the Turkish state, and the unity of Turkish society for this result.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also welcomed the move, calling it a significant step toward resolving a long-standing conflict. Iran’s Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, describing the decision as a step toward rejecting violence and enhancing regional security.