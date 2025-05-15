Azerbaijan presented as key player in green energy and connectivity at EBRD annual meeting [PHOTOS]

15 May 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An investment review session titled “Azerbaijan: a new transition point towards green development and connectivity” was held within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Azernews reports.

Moderated by Natalie Mouravidze, EBRD Country Director for Azerbaijan, the session brought together high-level participants, including Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov, Masdar CFO Mazin Khan, and Yermolay Solzhenitsyn, General Partner of McKinsey & Company. The panel addressed key topics such as regional cooperation, green energy transition, public-private partnerships, and investment opportunities.

Speakers highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic role as a vital energy hub in the emerging green energy corridor, underscoring its contribution to strengthening regional economic integration and common values.

The session also underlined the country’s progress in implementing the green energy transition, including effective policy frameworks, the mobilization of private sector investments, and the promotion of sustainable energy initiatives.

It was noted that the agreements signed within the framework of COP29—hosted by Azerbaijan—have paved the way for enhanced regional cooperation in the renewable energy sector. Azerbaijan’s favorable business climate, combined with rich renewable energy resources, continues to attract both local and international investors, with the private sector playing an active role in ongoing projects.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of using green energy in powering industrial zones, localizing energy technology production, and driving further investments into renewable energy infrastructure.

The session also highlighted the Central Corridor's growing significance in connecting Asia and Europe, fostering regional cooperation, advancing corporate logistics solutions, and facilitating trade and investment. Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding its transit capabilities along this corridor was affirmed.

Moreover, the country’s focus on strengthening the Caspian Sea’s transit potential and increasing the efficiency of corridors passing through its territory was discussed. The synergy created between transit and industrial zones in the Alat Free Economic Zone was presented as a strategic example that enhances regional trade and economic growth.

In conclusion, investors were invited to engage actively with Azerbaijan in sectors such as the digital economy, green energy, logistics, and industrial development.