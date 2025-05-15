President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to Albania [PHOTOS]

15 May 2025 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

On May 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tirana on a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama and President of the Council of the European Union António Costa to participate in the VI Summit of the “European Political Union”, Azernews reports.

