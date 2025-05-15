Baku Court displays shocking footage of Armenian occupation in Qubadli and Zangilan

15 May 2025 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Today, during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, video footage was presented showing the occupation of Zilanli village in Qubadli and parts of Zangilan by the Armenian armed forces.

According to Azernews, the video shows the charred bodies of Azerbaijani police officers who were killed and burned.

In the footage, Armenian soldiers can be heard speaking. They say: “We have taken this height. Beyond here is Iran. Next, we will go to Zangilan. Over there, by the Araz River, is Zangilan. We fulfilled our ancestors’ will and achieved our goal.”

The Armenian soldiers are also seen singing the song “Rise, Dashnak Dro” against the backdrop of a flag bearing the inscription “Dashnaksutyun.”

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous crimes — including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparing and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power — will continue on May 16.