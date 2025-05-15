Republican Youth Library commemorates 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli

15 May 2025 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan commemorates the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, a prominent composer, renowned for creating the first opera in the East, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the presidential decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev to celebrate this significant milestone, the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarli has been actively preparing thematic materials dedicated to the life and legacy of this remarkable composer.

A comprehensive bibliographic review has been published on the library's official website, offering detailed insights into the composer's biography and creative work.

The review features notable statements from prominent individuals about him, official documents, information regarding his awards, honors, and titles, as well as the full text of the article "The Great Composer Preserving National Music-Uzeyir Hajibayli."

It also includes lists of musical and audio recordings, articles authored by Uzeyir Hajibayli, and publications dedicated to his legacy.

Nearly 40 books are described with bibliographic details and brief annotations, including titles such as "Fundamentals of Azerbaijani Folk Music," "Uzeyir Hajibayli in Memories," "In the Face of Intrigue," "Academician Uzeyir Hajibayli: the Art of Enlightening the Burning Heart," "Comedies and Humorous Miniatures," "Description of the Archive of Uzeyir Hajibayli," "Arshin Mal Alan-100," and "Choral Music in Uzeyir Hajibayli's Music Works."

The library's curated materials also feature sections titled "Perpetuation of Memory," "Filmography," "Photo Gallery," as well as a virtual exhibition showcasing Hajibayli's publications, providing a comprehensive tribute to his enduring legacy.