Putin seems absent as Russia announces delegation for Istanbul talks
The composition of the Russian delegation and expert group set to participate in the upcoming Istanbul talks has been officially announced, Azernews reports.
The delegation, approved by President Vladimir Putin, will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the President of Russia. Other senior officials joining the delegation include:
- Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister
- Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
- Alexander Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defense
In addition to the main delegation, an expert group will also attend the talks. This group comprises:
- Alexei Zorin, First Deputy Chief of the Information Department of the General Staff
- Elena Podobreyvskaya, Deputy Head of the Humanitarian Policy Department of the Presidential Administration
- Alexei Polishuk, Director of the Second Department for the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry
- Vitaly Shevtsov, Deputy Head of the Main Department for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense
The talks in Istanbul are seen as a significant diplomatic initiative amid evolving regional and international developments, with expectations focused on key security and political issues.
