Dubai issue "golden visas" to nurses

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dubai will issue UAE "golden visas" to nurses who have worked in the country for more than 15 years. The decision was made in recognition of their invaluable contributions to society and their crucial role in enhancing the quality of medical services, Azernews reports.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the UAE, emphasized that nursing staff are at the forefront of the healthcare system, playing an essential role in building a healthier society.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised their daily efforts to care for patients and their commitment to the well-being of others, as reported by the Dubai Media Office.

This directive was issued on International Nurses' Day, celebrated annually on May 12. UAE Golden Visas are 10-year residence permits granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country's development, possess valuable skills, or work in industries vital to economic growth.

Golden visa holders can open bank accounts in the UAE, obtain tax resident status, conduct business in the Emirates, and access healthcare services.

The introduction of Golden Visas for nurses is not just a recognition of their work, but also part of a broader UAE strategy to attract and retain skilled professionals in essential sectors. The UAE has already been expanding its Golden Visa program to include individuals in fields such as science, education, and the arts. This new initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of enhancing its healthcare sector and creating a thriving, diverse economy that supports talent from all over the world.